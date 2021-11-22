Armed Father-Daughter Duo Protect Anti-Rittenhouse Protesters

News
[News2Share][YouTube]

Damir Mujezinovic

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges last week, after the jury in his trial established that he acted in self-defense when he killed two and wounded one person during the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020.

The verdict polarized the American public, with liberals and Black Lives Matter activists claiming the young man got away with homicide due to the color of his skin.

Protesters upset over the acquittal marched in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday -- taking care of their security was an armed father-daughter duo.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Sixers, Kings Could Engage In Ben Simmons-For-De'Aaron Fox Blockbuster Trade

Armed Father-Daughter Duo Protect Anti-Rittenhouse Protesters

Selena Gomez Rocks Tight Yoga Pants For Weekend Boxing

Hailey Bieber Impresses Famous Friends In Glitter Spaghetti Straps

Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Business Brains In Plunging Bikini

Erick And Jade Jordan

Armed with AR-15 rifles, father and daughter Erick and Jade Jordan were photographed marching alongside anti-Rittenhouse protesters.

"We just do security for different groups. We’re doing a favor for them," Erick Jordan told The New York Post.

Jordan explained that he has been training his daughter to use firearms since she was four, and let her hold a weapon when she turned 14.

The duo protected two parking lots and a restaurant in Kenosha amid the Black Lives Matter protests, on the night Rittenhouse shot three people.

News

Turpin Teen Details How She Saved Siblings From Abusive Parents

Jordan Turpin told Diane Sawyer how she managed to save her 12 siblings from their abusive parents.

By Damir Mujezinovic

Rittenhouse Verdict

Asked to comment on the Rittenhouse case, Jade said that she "probably wouldn’t have fired" her weapon if she found herself in the same situation as Rittenhouse that night.

Erick, meanwhile, said that the verdict should be respected. "It is what it is. The jury did their job, and this is America," he stated.

As The New York Post noted, around 75 people protested against the Rittenhouse verdict on Sunday.

Some were seen carrying banners and signs, such as "The Whole System is Guilty!" and "Cops and fascists give license to kill in the USA!"

Turpin Sisters Share Stories Of Horrifying Abuse With Diane Sawyer

Real Life Gucci Girlfriend Speaks Out

'Real Self-Defense'

As reported by The Daily Mail, Erick refused to weigh in on activists' claims that Rittenhouse was acquitted due to the color of his skin.

"I got a job to do -- protect these people. That´s it," Erick said when asked to comment on the situation, stressing that keeping everyone safe was his main priority.

"This is my town, my people. We don´t agree on a lot of things, but we fight, we argue, we agree to disagree and go home safe, alive. That´s real self-defense," he stressed.

Rittenhouse Says He Supports BLM

[CBS Morning][YouTube]

Liberals have slammed Rittenhouse as a racist, but he claims to actually support the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement. I support peacefully demonstrating," Rittenhouse told Fox News' host Tucker Carlson in an interview, as reported by The Hill.

"I believe there needs to be change. I believe there’s a lot of prosecutorial misconduct, not just in my case but in other cases. It’s just amazing to see how much a prosecutor can take advantage of someone," he added.

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus All Cheek In Fishnet Suspenders And Fluffy Coat

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Rocks Leggy Shorts By A Window

Miley Cyrus Honors Dolly Parton With '80s-Inspired Gucci Look

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Miami Sun In Cheeky Bikini

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Plunging, Buttercup-Yellow Minidress

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Leggy Minidress At Christian Siriano's Book Launch

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.