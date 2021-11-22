Armed Father-Daughter Duo Protect Anti-Rittenhouse Protesters

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges last week, after the jury in his trial established that he acted in self-defense when he killed two and wounded one person during the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020.

The verdict polarized the American public, with liberals and Black Lives Matter activists claiming the young man got away with homicide due to the color of his skin.

Protesters upset over the acquittal marched in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday -- taking care of their security was an armed father-daughter duo.