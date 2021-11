Philadephia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. After taking most of the blame for their failure to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy last season, Simmons has expressed his desire to leave the Sixers and start a new journey somewhere else.

Though he remains an official member of the Sixers' roster in the 2021- 22 NBA season, multiple signs are pointing out that Simmons would change teams before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.