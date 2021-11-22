Selena Gomez Rocks Tight Yoga Pants For Weekend Boxing

Selena Gomez has been boxing and showing off her post-workout glow while in yoga pants. The "Rare" singer, actress, and cosmetics founder was all smiles in a weekend Instagram share, one showing her in a group sweat session and reminding fans why she fronts sportswear giant PUMA.

Posting as she thanked trainer Erika Hammond, the "Wolves" hit-maker sent out a makeup-free finish and low-key happy vibes, with the shot now sitting at over 2.4 million likes. See why fans are sending the thumbs-up below.