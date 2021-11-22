Selena Gomez Rocks Tight Yoga Pants For Weekend Boxing

Celebrities
Shutterstock

Rebecca Cukier

Selena Gomez has been boxing and showing off her post-workout glow while in yoga pants. The "Rare" singer, actress, and cosmetics founder was all smiles in a weekend Instagram share, one showing her in a group sweat session and reminding fans why she fronts sportswear giant PUMA.

Posting as she thanked trainer Erika Hammond, the "Wolves" hit-maker sent out a makeup-free finish and low-key happy vibes, with the shot now sitting at over 2.4 million likes. See why fans are sending the thumbs-up below.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Sixers, Kings Could Engage In Ben Simmons-For-De'Aaron Fox Blockbuster Trade

Armed Father-Daughter Duo Protect Anti-Rittenhouse Protesters

Selena Gomez Rocks Tight Yoga Pants For Weekend Boxing

Hailey Bieber Impresses Famous Friends In Glitter Spaghetti Straps

Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Business Brains In Plunging Bikini

Weekend Workout

Shutterstock | 842245

Scroll for the photo. Gomez, whose Lupus condition continues to plague her - the star underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 - has outlined that following a strict workout regimen can't always be put into practice. The "Only Murders in the Building* star formed part of a group of four in her snap - everyone was sitting on a raised floor and under a massive Rumble punching ball.

Selena wore simple black workout pants and a light sweater, plus black training gloves as she smiled.

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Joining Another Popular Sitcom

Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Joining Another Sitcom

By Rebecca Cukier

See The Photo Below

The rising cooking queen also raised one arm up for a show of strength, echoing the body language of those around her. She thanked trainer Erika for "kicking my -ss," with the post quickly gaining a like from another fitness fanatic - 30-year-old Netflix star Jamie Lynn Spears approved.

"AAH MY FAVORITE GIRL," one fan replied, with others sending the former Disney star heart emoji. Selena is a known fan of yoga and gentle stretching, but she'll likewise up the cardio. More after the shot.

Rebel Wilson Sparks Thigh Gap Storm In Unzipped Swimsuit

Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Thigh-Skimming Glitter Minidress

Her Trainer Opens Up

Earlier this year, Selena's trainer Amy Rosoff Davis opened up to Byrdie, detailing the star's workout regimen, plus the attitudes behind it all.

"[My first priority when training Selena is] listening to her body—which everyone should do when it comes to working out," she told the magazine. "Sometimes we just do yoga and stretching, and sometimes we hit it hard. Working out, just like life, should be a balance."

"[Selena and I] do everything from Pilates to hiking to dance cardio to circuit training to yoga and Spinning—the list goes on," she added.

Fronting PUMA

Selena now fronts a brand that seemingly ditched Kylie Jenner. Fans may remember the 24-year-old as once fronting the rival to Nike and Adidas, but Selena swiftly took over. PUMA has also hired "Prisoner" hit-maker Dua Lipa for its campaigns - also influencing for the brand, but in a more low-key way is Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade.

Posing by a vintage Mercedez-Benz as she rocked PUMA sneakers earlier this year, Selena told fans: "New @puma Cali Star Metallic ✨ Coming Soon!"

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus All Cheek In Fishnet Suspenders And Fluffy Coat

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Rocks Leggy Shorts By A Window

Miley Cyrus Honors Dolly Parton With '80s-Inspired Gucci Look

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Miami Sun In Cheeky Bikini

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Plunging, Buttercup-Yellow Minidress

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Leggy Minidress At Christian Siriano's Book Launch

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.