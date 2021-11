Rebel Wilson is seemingly unfussed after having sparked a massive "thigh gap" storm as she waded out of the ocean in an unzipped swimsuit. The 41-year-old Aussie, still in the news for shedding 70+ pounds, made headlines ahead of the weekend for her Instagram action - a video shared to the blonde's feed showed her sizzling and going Baywatch style as she exited lapping waters while in Fiji.

The result was a fan comment sparking a body image debate. See it below.