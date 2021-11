Madonna truly is the mother of reinvention. The 63-year-old singer recently posted a series of pictures on Instagram showing her 16.9 million followers why she’s still at the top of her game, not only as a pop superstar but as a style icon as well.

Wearing a shiny black Moschino dress, the “Madame X” star proved she could still grab stares with her provocative fashion choices. The dress featured a zip front, fluted sleeves and a short hemline that showed off her perfectly toned legs.