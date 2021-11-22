Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Toned Body

What do you do when your body shows the effect of working out? You flex on the’ gram just like Miley Cyrus. In a series of pictures taken for Interview Magazine, the Wrecking ball singer showed us different angles of her toned body.

In one Instagram post, she’s rocking her signature mullet in Gucci shoes. That’s not surprising as the blonde teen sensation just signed a mouth-watering deal with Gucci fashion house. Miley says the scent is personal to her as the face of its new Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau Parfum. Not only does it make her feel close to her grandmother, but also it penetrates as deeply as music.

She stunts her flexibility on her 152million Instagram follower wearing faux-fur boots. Miss Cyrus can flex on us anytime because she worked hard to maintain a banging body.

Welcome to Miley's World

Shutterstock | 564025

Cyrus had quite the run these past months performing at music festivals and events. She played at two shows in Atlanta, where she made a surprise appearance for twerking on stage at Megan Thee Stallion's set. Miss Cyrus isn't stopping anytime soon as she’s the gift that keeps on giving.

The rock princess relaunched her website mileyworld.com to connect with her fans. She announced the website on her Instagram page, flexing her muscles in a snakeskin mini dress, and captioned it #MiFansOnly, “THE ORIGINAL ONLYFANS.”

Fashion, Gucci and Music

Shutterstock | 3316133

As part of her new Gucci partnership, the philanthropist attended many fashion events in the past week. As expected, Miley made fashion statements every time and connected with her peers. For her, fashion is “like wearing your value, wearing your identity, wearing your pain, wearing your joy.” The Wrecking Ball singer explains her style as being genuine and embracing her inner child.

She posted a picture with the Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish and model Hailey Bieber. “Smilers” can expect a collaboration soon as their Queen is open to working with Eilish. She told Interview Magazine, “I love Billie Eilish. I think she’s just the coolest. I love her, her messaging. I’d love to work with her.”

Superbowl Performance

Miley is on a winning streak as she revealed her upcoming Superbowl fest performance in a Twitter post. She already performed in the 2021 Superbowl #TikTokTailgate where she channeled her inner 80s pop diva style. The Malibu crooner would play alongside big names like Halsey, Green Day, Blake Shelton, and more on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Staples Center, LA.

A New Day for Miley

This event is right on the heel of a successful performance at Lollapalooza – her first show after almost two years off-stage. When asked what getting back felt like, Cyrus to Lars Ulrich, it was somewhere between riding a bicycle and learning something new.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ daughter would also Headline the second day of ASUNCIONICO in 2022. She’s the definition of booked and busy. It’s refreshing to see a positive Miley after years of watching her struggle to find herself. If her album “Plastic Hearts” is anything to go by, the “Prisoner” singer is in a good place mentally. With this streak, we can expect more success stories from Hannah Montana.

