Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Toned Body

What do you do when your body shows the effect of working out? You flex on the’ gram just like Miley Cyrus. In a series of pictures taken for Interview Magazine, the Wrecking ball singer showed us different angles of her toned body.

In one Instagram post, she’s rocking her signature mullet in Gucci shoes. That’s not surprising as the blonde teen sensation just signed a mouth-watering deal with Gucci fashion house. Miley says the scent is personal to her as the face of its new Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau Parfum. Not only does it make her feel close to her grandmother, but also it penetrates as deeply as music.

She stunts her flexibility on her 152million Instagram follower wearing faux-fur boots. Miss Cyrus can flex on us anytime because she worked hard to maintain a banging body.