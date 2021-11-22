NBA Rumors: Mavericks-Kings Trade Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Sacramento, De'Aaron Fox To Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks traded for Latvian center Kristaps Porzingis in 2019 with the hope that pairing him with Luka Doncic would give them a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, Porzingis has failed to live up to expectations in his first two years in Dallas.

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around Porzingis and his future with the Mavericks. Though they are yet to make him officially available on the trading block, there are speculations that the Mavericks could explore using him as a trade chip to improve their roster around Doncic.