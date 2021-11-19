NBA Rumors: Blockbuster Warrors-Mavericks-Raptors Trade Would Send James Wiseman To Toronto

Though Klay Thompson is yet to return from an injury, the Golden State Warriors are already making their presence felt in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, the Warriors have won nine of the last 10 games, currently sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with a 13-2 record. However, despite their impressive start, some people believe that the Warriors should still consider upgrading their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Having a plethora of trade assets, the Warriors are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal this season.

In a recent article, Jack Simone of Fansided's Hoops Habit came up with a hypothetical three-team blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Warriors to add some frontcourt reinforcements before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Aside from the Warriors, the deal would also involve the Dallas Mavericks and the Toronto Raptors.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would acquire Dorian Finney-Smith, Chris Boucher, and Maxi Kleber, the Raptors would get James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Brown, while the Mavericks would obtain Goran Dragic, Nemanja Bjelica, and Svi Mykhailiuk.

Warriors Solidify Their Frontcourt Depth

Though they wouldn't be getting a superstar in exchange for their two best trade assets, the hypothetical three-way blockbuster would enable the Warriors to solidify their frontcourt depth.

"Boucher and Finney-Smith have struggled to shoot the ball, but both are great defenders who could turn things around shooting-wise at any point," Simone wrote. "They fit the mold of what Golden State is trying to do to a tee. The same can be said for Maxi Kleber. He has missed extended time with an injury, but once he returns, he would be a solid defender who can stretch the floor for the Warriors."

Raptors Get Rebuild Assets

Meanwhile, the Raptors could end up being the biggest winner in the proposed blockbuster deal with the Warriors and the Mavericks. By simply giving up Boucher and the aging Dragic, the Raptors would be acquiring assets that would be essential to their rebuilding plans.

Wiseman, Brown, and Kuminga could join OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, and Isaac Bonga and form the core of the next title-contending that the Raptors would try to build in Toronto in the post-Kyle Lowry era.

Mavericks Add Veteran Playmaker Goran Dragic

The suggested three-way blockbuster trade would also make a lot of sense for the Mavericks. At the cost of their two best defenders, the Mavericks would be receiving a veteran point guard with plenty of playoff experience in Dragic and two reliable floor-spacers in Bjelica and Mykhailiuk.

Dragic may no longer be in his prime, but having him on their roster would help the Mavericks ease the loads on Doncic's shoulders in terms of playmaking and scoring. Three years after winning the gold in EuroBasket in 2017, Dragic and Doncic, who both came from Slovenia, would definitely love to team up again in their quest for their first NBA championship title.

