NBA Rumors: Blockbuster Warrors-Mavericks-Raptors Trade Would Send James Wiseman To Toronto

Though Klay Thompson is yet to return from an injury, the Golden State Warriors are already making their presence felt in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, the Warriors have won nine of the last 10 games, currently sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with a 13-2 record. However, despite their impressive start, some people believe that the Warriors should still consider upgrading their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Having a plethora of trade assets, the Warriors are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal this season.