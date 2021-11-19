Numbers Don't Lie: The Lakers' Russell Westbrook Experiment Has Failed

The Los Angeles Lakers made a bold move by trading away most of their depth for Russell Westbrook.

The former MVP and Scoring Champion has played for four different teams over the past four seasons and, even though his individual numbers have been solid; he's failed to successfully lead an offense.

That's why several NBA analysts raised their eyebrows when a team that craved shooting added another non-shooting ball-dominant guard to their locker room. And, so far, Westbrook hasn't done much to silence those doubts.