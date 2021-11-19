Turpin Sisters Detail Disturbing Abuse In 'House Of Horrors'

David and Louise Turpin imprisoned and tortured their 13 children for years in their family home, which has been dubbed the "house of horrors."

All 13 siblings were routinely beaten, strangled, chained, kept in complete isolation from the outside world, and humiliated in gruesome ways.

The abuse finally ended in 2018, when one of the children -- Jordan Turpin -- escaped the house of horrors and contacted the authorities.

Both David and Louise were then sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years.