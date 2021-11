It's been a complicated couple of weeks for former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs III.

The former first-round pick out of Alabama was involved in a car crash that ended the life of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and his dog.

Ruggs was reportedly driving at 156 mph when he impacted Tintor's vehicle. The woman got trapped inside and her car caught fire.

The Raiders didn't waste time in parting ways with the 22-year-old athlete, who was released on $150,000 bail and placed on house arrest.