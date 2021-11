Even though we've seen fairy-tale stories of quarterbacks dominating the NFL right out of the gate, that's the exception to the rule.

For most guys, it takes years before they even take the field. Others are allowed to grow through their mistakes and develop, but it takes time.

That's why, for some, it's still too early to count out Jalen Hurts.

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly unsure about his ability to lead the offense going forward but he hasn't even had a full season as a starter yet.