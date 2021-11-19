Teresa Giudice Claims Melissa Gorga Begged Andy Cohen for 'RHONJ' Role

Looking back at what led Gorga to The Real Housewives of New Jersey for season three, Giudice, an original cast member of the show, said Gorga, who is married to her younger brother Joe, had repeatedly contacted executive producer Andy Cohen.

"Andy [Cohen] called me and said, ‘Your sister-in-law won’t stop DMing me. She wants to get on the show,’” Giudice recalled, via Page Six.

But according to Gorga, that's actually not how things went down in terms of her being added to the cast.