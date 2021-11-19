Teresa Giudice Claims Melissa Gorga Begged Andy Cohen for 'RHONJ' Role

famous relationships
Melissa Gorga | Instagram

Lindsay Cronin

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga experienced some tension earlier this year as they filmed the Real Housewives spinoff, Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. And now, as the series airs on Peacock, that drama appears to have been further fueled.

During one recent episode of the show, which began streaming earlier this year, Giudice was seen talking about her co-star, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Ramona Singer, about her drama with Gorga after Singer mentioned the sisters-in-law's years long feud.

Teresa Giudice Accuses Melissa Gorga of Contacting Andy Cohen Behind Her Back

Looking back at what led Gorga to The Real Housewives of New Jersey for season three, Giudice, an original cast member of the show, said Gorga, who is married to her younger brother Joe, had repeatedly contacted executive producer Andy Cohen.

"Andy [Cohen] called me and said, ‘Your sister-in-law won’t stop DMing me. She wants to get on the show,’” Giudice recalled, via Page Six.

But according to Gorga, that's actually not how things went down in terms of her being added to the cast.

Melissa Gorga Denies Teresa Giudice's Climas Against Her

In response to Giudice's allegations against her, Gorga said she never DMed Cohen.

“I never DMed him,” she insisted as the rest of the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip cast, including Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, and Luan de Lesseps, looked on. “That’s what I’m telling you.”

As for what actually brought her to the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast, Gorga said producers of the show contacted her on social media to let her know they were interested in bringing her to the show.

Melissa Gorga Wasn't the First to Tell Teresa Giudice She Was Joining 'RHONJ'

"They inboxed me,” Gorga shared. “They still reach out to all of my friends now, still looking for [new ‘Housewives’].”

After Gorga defended herself, Giudice said that when it came to her biggest issue in regard to Gorga's casting, she didn't appreciate the fact that she learned the news from Cohen instead of Gorga.

“You and I were not friends at all. We weren’t speaking,” Gorga explained.

But Giudice isn't sure why it was that the two of them weren't on speaking terms at the time of Gorga's casting.

Melissa Gorga Says Teresa Giudice Knew About Her Casting

Gorga went on to say that while Giudice claimed to be in the dark about her casting, she actually was not.

"When they called to interview me, [Bravo] then told you that,” Gorga noted. “I didn’t know if we were going to do it or not. Of course, we interviewed for the show and of course they wanted us. It’s a family show. Caroline was on the show, Dina was on the show. They want sister-in-laws. That’s what they want.”

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is currently streaming on Peacock.

