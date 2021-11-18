Oklahoma Governor Commutes Julius Jones' Death Sentence

In 1999, Oklahoma businessman Scott Howell was shot to death while sitting in the driver's seat of his GMC Suburban, which was parked in the driveway of his parents’ home.

Three years later, 19-year-old Julius Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. However, Jones still maintains his innocence, and claims he was framed by Christopher Jordan, his friend and co-defendant.

In fact, Jones' parents claim he was at home when the crime took place. The controversial case attracted nationwide attention in the months leading up to Jones' scheduled execution.

Read more below.