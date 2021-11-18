Park Hill School District Sued By Parents Of Students That Made Slavery Petition

On a bus to a football game this year, several Park Hill School District students in Kansas City, Missouri joked about slavery and needing a job to pay for their expenses.

One of the students reportedly took the joke too far, when he posted a "start slavery again" petition to the popular petition website change.org.

"I love slavery," one of the students reportedly commented.

"I hate blacks," another one added, according to court documents.

"I want a slave," a third student allegedly said in a comment.