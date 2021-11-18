Park Hill School District Sued By Parents Of Students That Made Slavery Petition

News
[KCTV5 News][YouTube]

Damir Mujezinovic

On a bus to a football game this year, several Park Hill School District students in Kansas City, Missouri joked about slavery and needing a job to pay for their expenses.

One of the students reportedly took the joke too far, when he posted a "start slavery again" petition to the popular petition website change.org.

"I love slavery," one of the students reportedly commented.

"I hate blacks," another one added, according to court documents.

"I want a slave," a third student allegedly said in a comment.

The Latest

Patriots Rumors: Drew Bledsoe Was 'Disheartened' Over Tom Brady's Success

Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker Looks Poised For A Breakout Year

Oklahoma Governor Commutes Julius Jones' Death Sentence

Johnny Depp Won 'Sexiest Man Alive' Twice, Is He The Sexiest Of All?

Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons To Bucks For Jrue Holiday In 'Ridiculous' Blockbuster Trade Idea

Parents File Lawsuit

All students involved in the controversy are football players. One is Black, two are white, and two are biracial.

As reported by FOX 4, the Park Hill School District expelled one of the students, while three of them were suspended for the remainder of the school year.

But the students' parents apparently think the punishment was too harsh, and demand that the decision makers change course. Together with their lawyers, they filed a federal lawsuit against the district on Friday.

Read more below.

News

Don Lemon Files Legal Complaint Against Megyn Kelly

CNN host Don Lemon has filed a legal complaint against Megyn Kelly over sexual assault claims.

By Damir Mujezinovic

District Responds

Responding to the lawsuit, the Park Hill School District defended its decision, and said that additional information will be shared in court.

"As this lawsuit describes, we took prompt, decisive action to enforce our policies prohibiting discrimination, harassment and uncivil behavior," the district said in a statement supplied to FOX 4.

"The suit shares that we expelled one student and suspended three others for 180 days. We will be able to share further details when we respond to this lawsuit in court," the statement continued.

Don Lemon Slams Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Turpin Sisters Share Stories Of Horrifying Abuse With Diane Sawyer

Crime Vs. Punishment

The punishment does not match the crime, according to Dr. Nicole Price, the CEO of Lively Paradox.

Price, who also works as a diversity and inclusion consultant for school districts in the area, said that a 10-day suspension would have been much more appropriate in this case.

"What’s more in line with how you would handle an event like this, would maybe be a 10-day suspension and some restorative justice practices like, 'Hey, you all need to study the history of race and racism in the country, present a presentation before kids and families, apologize,'" Rice said.

"A 170-day suspension is outside the realm from my professional expertise actually solves the root cause of the problem," she added.

Missouri Guidelines

Shutterstock | 877996

As Price pointed out, Missouri guidelines say students face long-term suspension and expulsion for drug and weapon charges only.

"When you allow superintendents and board members to weasel out of that guideline, it’s a very slippery slope you do not want to start your way down. You cannot solve these issues by kicking people out," Price said.

"The racial identity of the students is kind of across the spectrum. When you talk to all four of the kids, the extent of their experience when it comes to racial terror in the United States was Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks assignment during Black History Month once," she noted.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Thigh-Skimming Glitter Minidress

Rebel Wilson Sparks Thigh Gap Storm In Unzipped swimsuit

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Rocks Plunging Bralette For New Gig

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Skimpy Bedtime Underwear

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form's New Hancock Park Home Is A Jewel

Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Joining Another Popular Sitcom

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.