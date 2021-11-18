NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum Could Be Traded To Mavericks For Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are currently establishing an impressive performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, the Mavericks are tied with the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, and the Los Angeles Clippers at the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference with a 9-5 record. However, despite their impressive start, the Mavericks are still not viewed as one of the heavy favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season.

To have a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning the 2022 NBA championship title, some people believe that the Mavericks should consider trading for another superstar who would complement Doncic on the court.