Henry Ruggs Ordered To Appear In Court After Missing Alcohol Test

Earlier this month, former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III slammed his Chevrolet Corvette into the rear of 23-year-old Tina Tintor's Toyota Rav4.

Tintor succumbed to her injuries, while Ruggs was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving.

Before the incident, Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, were seen drinking at a Topgolf location in Las Vegas. Ruggs' blood alcohol content was reportedly measured at 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

Now, the receiver has to appear in court.