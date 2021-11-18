Henry Ruggs Ordered To Appear In Court After Missing Alcohol Test

News
Wikimedia

Damir Mujezinovic

Earlier this month, former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III slammed his Chevrolet Corvette into the rear of 23-year-old Tina Tintor's Toyota Rav4.

Tintor succumbed to her injuries, while Ruggs was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving.

Before the incident, Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, were seen drinking at a Topgolf location in Las Vegas. Ruggs' blood alcohol content was reportedly measured at 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

Now, the receiver has to appear in court.

The Latest

Patriots Rumors: Drew Bledsoe Was 'Disheartened' Over Tom Brady's Success

Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker Looks Poised For A Breakout Year

Oklahoma Governor Commutes Julius Jones' Death Sentence

Johnny Depp Won 'Sexiest Man Alive' Twice, Is He The Sexiest Of All?

Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons To Bucks For Jrue Holiday In 'Ridiculous' Blockbuster Trade Idea

Read More Below

Since the crash, Ruggs has been required to stay under home confinement with electronic monitoring and four-times-a-day alcohol checks.

He has also had to respond to a telephone or text signal by blowing into a device that checks blood alcohol content.

According to ESPN, Ruggs allegedly missed a required alcohol test on Saturday at 4:41 p.m.

Ruggs' lawyers claim he "self-tested" negative at 6:28 p.m after missing a call for breath, and blame the delay on alleged issues with testing equipment.

News

Don Lemon Files Legal Complaint Against Megyn Kelly

CNN host Don Lemon has filed a legal complaint against Megyn Kelly over sexual assault claims.

By Damir Mujezinovic

Appearing Before Court

On Wednesday, a judge ordered Ruggs to appear before court next Monday.

The receiver could now face a return to jail, since the judge that set his bail at $150,000 conditioned his release on complying with restrictions, including mandatory testing.

But what about alleged self-testing Ruggs conducted shortly after missing a call for breath?

The alcohol-monitoring agency said that it "cannot confirm Mr. Ruggs' sobriety during this point in time," and noted that his lawyer provided an "updated phone number for text notifications for Ruggs' remote breath tests."

Don Lemon Slams Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Turpin Sisters Share Stories Of Horrifying Abuse With Diane Sawyer

Ruggs' Lawyers

Ruggs' lawyers also claim a witness told them firefighters were slow to extinguish flames that swallowed Tintor's car, but have not identified the witness.

A Clark County spokesman vehemently denied these allegations, saying there were no delays in extinguishing the fire.

Other witnesses told the authorities that they tried to rescue the woman, but failed because fire and smoke prevented them from accessing her car.

According to prosecutors, Ruggs suffered a leg injury in the crash, while his girlfriend suffered an arm injury.

Reactions

Shutterstock | 4559857

Several athletes have expressed support for Ruggs.

As ABC News reported, Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr said that Ruggs needs to be loved.

"And if no one else will do it, I’ll do it," he stated.

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia, meanwhile, expressed condolences to Tintor's family.

"We want to express our sincere condolences to the victim’s family. We’re deeply saddened for everyone affected. Especially the victim’s family," Bisaccia said.

"We love Henry Ruggs, and want him to know that. It’s a terrible lapse in judgment, of the most horrific kind," he added.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Thigh-Skimming Glitter Minidress

Rebel Wilson Sparks Thigh Gap Storm In Unzipped swimsuit

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Rocks Plunging Bralette For New Gig

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Skimpy Bedtime Underwear

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form's New Hancock Park Home Is A Jewel

Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Joining Another Popular Sitcom

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.