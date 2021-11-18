Packers Star Aaron Rodgers Fuels Controversy Again With Comments On MVP Award

Before this season, Aaron Rodgers was often linked with greatness, talent, and the ability to excel on the gridiron.

Now, most people talk about him for stand-off with the Green Bay Packers in the offseason and for his infamous vaccination fiasco.

Rodgers missed a game after testing positive for COVID-19, revealing that he wasn't vaccinated despite stating that he was 'immunized' at the beginning of the season.

Notably, he failed to comply with the NFL's health protocols by conducting press conferences without wearing a mask, an offense for which he was fined $30,000.