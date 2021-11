Anna Kendrick didn't just knock the camera dead while sitting cross-legged from a desert dirt road for Shape, she threw in some humor, too. The Love Life actress might be making headlines this year as her Darcy character takes a step back on the popular show's second season, but last year's photo hasn't been forgotten.

Posting to Instagram to mark her magazine feature, the 36-year-old shared the photo accompanying a profile talking health and fitness, with the fairytale dress delighting fans.