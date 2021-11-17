NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Mavericks Trade Would Send Mitchell Robinson to Dallas

Mitchell Robinson is one of the young players on the New York Knicks' roster who are expected to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Knicks are yet to make Robinson officially available on the trading block, but his name continues to be mentioned in various trade speculations since the 2021 NBA offseason.

If they don't have any plan of giving him a huge payday, some people believe that the Knicks should strongly consider trading him now than lose him in the 2022 NBA free agency without getting anything in return.