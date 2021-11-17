NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Mavericks Trade Would Send Mitchell Robinson to Dallas

Mitchell Robinson is one of the young players on the New York Knicks' roster who are expected to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Knicks are yet to make Robinson officially available on the trading block, but his name continues to be mentioned in various trade speculations since the 2021 NBA offseason.

If they don't have any plan of giving him a huge payday, some people believe that the Knicks should strongly consider trading him now than lose him in the 2022 NBA free agency without getting anything in return.

Mitchell Robinson To Dallas Mavericks

One of the teams that could express interest in acquiring Robinson from the Knicks is the Dallas Mavericks. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network suggested a way on how the Mavericks would be able to add Robinson to their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Mavericks would be sending a package that includes Maxi Kleber, Moses Brown, and their own 2025 second-round pick to the Knicks in exchange for Robinson and Kevin Knox II.

Mitchell Robinson Reunites With Kristaps Porzingis In Dallas

Trading for Robinson before the 2022 NBA trade deadline would be an intriguing proposition for the Mavericks as it would allow them to reunite him with former teammate Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas. Porzingis was still a member of the Knicks when they selected Robinson as the No. 36 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. If the brief time that they played together, Robinson and Porzingis had somehow built good chemistry on the court.

Aside from Robinson, the Mavericks would also be getting Knox II, a 2019 lottery pick, from the Knicks.

Mitchell Robinson On-Court Impact On Mavericks

Robinson would be an intriguing addition to the Mavericks. He may have a history of injuries like Porzingis but when he's 100 percent healthy, he would boost the Mavericks' frontcourt and improve their performance on both ends of the floor. In Robinson, the Mavericks would be getting a reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, and a quality rim protector.

This season, Robinson is averaging 6.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 81.4 percent from the field, per ESPN. Having Robinson on their roster would enable Coach Jason Kidd to use Porzingis as his starting power forward which would help them preserve his body until the real battle begins in the playoffs.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Knicks?

For the Knicks, though the trade package isn't that attractive, it's still better than losing Robinson in the 2022 NBA free agency without receiving any trade assets. Kleber would give the Knicks a veteran presence in their frontcourt, while Brown could give them another long-term project at the center position.

The departure of Robinson would also open up more playing time for Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson. Noel and Gibson were the two big men that anchored the Knicks' frontcourt when they ended their playoff drought last season.

