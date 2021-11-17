Chanel West Coast Shoots Down Plastic Surgery Rumors With Hilarious Clapback

Ridiculousness host Chanel West Coast shot down the claims that she owes her curvy figure to plastic surgery. In a recent talk with In Touch, the MTV star laughed off the rumor as one of the craziest she's ever heard about herself.

Joining the publication for a video interview on Monday, November 15, the gorgeous blonde delivered a hilarious clap-back to all the speculation that she went under the knife.

“Every curve on me is from Taco Bell and ice cream,” said the bubbly 33-year-old rapper.

Followed by 3.5 million on Instagram, Chanel also got candid about her insecurities, revealing what she'd like to change about her appearance.

