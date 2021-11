Even though the Dallas Cowboys had a nearly perfect record through the first 9 weeks of the NFL season, some people still thought it was just a fluke.

I mean, it's hard to blame them, as the Cowboys have teased us for years just to eventually fall off a cliff right when it matters the most.

That's why it was so important for them to make a statement after an embarrassing home loss to the Broncos, and they pulled it off by completely dominating the Falcons 43-3.