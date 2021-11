When Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers started off the season with an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints, some people didn't hesitate to say that they were done and that Rodgers' desire to leave was going to be a distraction.

They even said that he threw the game and didn't want to play at all.

Fast-forward to Week 11 and the Cheeseheads are at the top of the NFC with a nearly-perfect record of eight wins and just a couple of losses.