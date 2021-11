The Green Bay Packers are offering 300,000 shares priced at $300 per share.

The offering began at 9 a.m. ET Tuesday, allowing fans to buy $90 million of "stock" in the NFL team to help fund improvements at the Lambeau Field stadium in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The sale, which was approved by the NFL back in October, will run through February 25, 2022.

Obviously, the stock has no real value and cannot be traded on open markets, but purchasing allows the team's famously loyal fanbase to contribute.