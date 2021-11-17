Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Thigh-Skimming Glitter Minidress

Alexandra Daddario is getting followed on Instagram for a reason - and not just for starring on HBO's The White Lotus. The 35-year-old actress has been rocking some killer looks of late, with a brand new photo showing her in a stunning and glittery minidress as she attended yet another high-profile event.

Daddario has already made headlines this fall for slipping into monogrammed Versace and donning French brand Dior, with the latest seeing her shout-out Italian label Valentino. Check it out below.

The Latest

Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Thigh-Skimming Glitter Minidress

Stuns Whatever She Wears

Scroll for the photo. The Baywatch bombshell had attended an In Style night also bringing in luxury footwear giant Christian Louboutin. The blue-eyed beauty posed showing off a mint-green and sparkly embellished minidress, one flaunting her toned legs and paired with super-cute and matching strappy heels.

Alexandra had posed by a laid table and indoors - around her were rows of red chairs framing the table, with a swipe right showing her close up and winking as she rocked green eyeshadow to match her dress. More after the snap.

Taking to her caption, the Alo Yoga face told fans: "Had such a funnnn night with @instyle @louboutinworld @laurabrown99 ❤️👠👠👠 💄 @lotstar 💇🏻‍♀️ @ramsell 👗 @maisonvalentino."

Valentino has been getting less press compared to luxury competitors including Versace and Gucci of late - the two rivals are now all over celebrity wardrobes, from singer Lady Gaga and pop face Miley Cyrus to rapper Chanel West Coast and model Emily Ratajkowski. On October 22, though, Alexandra rocked a red Versace dress for yet another In Style night.

On Filming 'The White Lotus'

Daddario spent much of 2020 filming on-location in Hawaii, later opening up to Byrdie and admitting it was pretty creepy shooting in a "ghost town" amid the pandemic.

"It was just us, and it was very surreal.," she said, adding: "We shot at the Four Seasons in Maui, so we were the first group of people to be in the hotel since March, and it was a ghost town. It's a huge hotel, and when I first arrived, there was no one there. It was very odd."

Beauty Alert!

While Alexandra promotes Clinique on social media, she mentioned different brands as Byrdie probed her on her skincare routine. She mentioned a cult favorite, saying:

"I use a lot of natural products. I love Vintner’s Daughter—they have an oil that Gwyneth Paltrow turned me onto. I’m obsessed with it. I love Epicuren’s moisturizer and my Caudalie spray. I’m someone who tries all these different products, but I always tend to lean towards things that have more natural ingredients."

