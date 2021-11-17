Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Thigh-Skimming Glitter Minidress

Alexandra Daddario is getting followed on Instagram for a reason - and not just for starring on HBO's The White Lotus. The 35-year-old actress has been rocking some killer looks of late, with a brand new photo showing her in a stunning and glittery minidress as she attended yet another high-profile event.

Daddario has already made headlines this fall for slipping into monogrammed Versace and donning French brand Dior, with the latest seeing her shout-out Italian label Valentino. Check it out below.