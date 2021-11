Theodore John Conrad was just 20 years old when he pulled one of the biggest and most successful bank heists in history.

Working as a teller at the Society National Bank in Cleveland, Ohio, Conrad stole $215,000 in cash -- equivalent to more than $1.7 million in 2021 -- from his employer.

Conrad simply filled out a paper bag with cash on a Friday in July 1969 and left. Conrad never showed up for work again -- he simply vanished.

