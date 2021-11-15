Legal Experts Weigh In On Rittenhouse Judge's Behavior

Charged with multiple counts of homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm, Kyle Rittenhouse faces a sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Rittenhouse wounded one and killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the summer of 2020, during the Black Lives Matter protests, but claims that he acted in self defense.

Rittenhouse's trial -- which is all but certain to come to an end this week -- has attracted unprecedented attention from the public, with many criticizing Judge Bruce Schroeder as biased in the shooter's favor.

But what do experts say?