Here's What Joe Biden's FDA Pick Said About Cannabinoids

President Joe BIden announced on Friday that he intends to nominate Robert Califf for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner.

As soon as the Democrat made the announcement, cannabis advocates began researching Califf to see what his stances on marijuana are.

Biden, for his part, has repeatedly made it clear that he would never legalize cannabis, despite overwhelming and bipartisan support for such a policy.

So where does Califf stand on cannabinoids, and would he be open to supporting some form of legalization as the head of the FDA?