Delilah Bella Hamlin has been spotted packing on the PDA in a car make-out with boyfriend Eyal Booker, this as she continues to make headlines for an accidental overdose. The model and daughter to 58-year-old Bravo star Lisa Rinna was hospitalized earlier this month after accidentally overdosing amid a Xanax dependency - the 23-year-old has since gone public on social media to open up, revealing she "didn't mean" to take as much medication as she did.

