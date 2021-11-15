Lakers News: LeBron James Strongly Considered Teaming Up With DeMar DeRozan Before Russell Westbrook Trade

After suffering a first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers became more aggressive in improving their supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis this summer. Earlier in the 2021 NBA offseason, the Lakers successfully added a third star when they acquired All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

However, before Westbrook became available on the trading block, recent reports revealed that James and the Lakers were closely monitoring other NBA superstars who were available on the free agency and trade markets.