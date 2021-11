Selena Gomez has been upping her style game and getting photographed while doing so. The "Rare" singer and rising cookery show queen was snapped on sunny Los Angeles streets at the end of October as she promoted the Only Murders In the Building series she stars on, also taking a moment to delight fans with a little autograph signing.

Selena, 29, stunned in a bordeaux and low-cut ribbed dress highlighting her killer figure - high-heeled mules also added an unusual edge.