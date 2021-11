Following a tough road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers got back on track with a statement win over Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Packers dominated from start to finish in a not-so-pretty 17-0 win that ended in Wilson's first career shutout.

Unsurprisingly, the story of the day was that controversial superstar Aaron Rodgers was once again under center after a week out with COVID-19, completing 23 of 37 passes for 292 yards and 1 interception.