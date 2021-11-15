Inside Thylane Blondeau’s Chic Paris Apartment

French model Thylane Blondeau lives in a stylish Paris apartment fit for a world-class beauty. While photos of her chic pad abound on her Instagram page, the two-time crowned "World's Most Beautiful Girl" gave fans a virtual tour of the eclectic abode for her birthday last year.

The 20-year-old, who has an estimated net worth of $5 million and is engaged to Parisian DJ Benjamin Attal, often snaps candid selfies in the tastefully decorated home, giving her 4.7 million followers a glimpse into her glamorous life. Scroll for pictures!

Vintage Furniture & Skull Ornaments

Thylane's swanky living room features hardwood floors that beautifully bring out the vintage furniture pieces decorating the spacious lounge. A dark plush sofa offers a pleasing aesthetic contrast to the white walls, with red throw pillows adding an extra pop of color.

Twin built-in shelving units serve as a perfect display for the L'Oreal ambassador's various art pieces and trinkets, which include skull ornaments, glass globes, and avian sculptures. A large patterned rug and sleek coffee table complete the modern decor.

Plant Mom

Thylane showed off her elegant lounge room in a series of birthday snaps taken in 2019. One picture saw the model posing underneath a colorful banner that read "Happy Birthday" in French, with pink-and-white ballons adding to the festive vibe.

In another photo, she stood next to the tall potted plant in her living room, offering viewers a detailed glimpse at the shelves behind her. Numerous decorations of different styles populated the corner of the room she chose to showcase, giving testament to her "eclectic taste," per the U.S. Sun.

Chic Cabinetry & Artwork

Elsewhere in the posh Parisian apartment, colorful works of art emphasize the classy white palette and minimalist decor. For her bedroom, Thylane has chosen chic white cabinetry to match the fuzzy rug. A framed glam poster in a vibrant motif decorates the white wall opposite her bed, with a black-and-white sketch hanging on the beige accent wall across the room.

A cabinet lined with flashy dolls lined reflects the model's bubbly personality, with the occasional plushie livening up the place. The bedroom also features a walk-in closet, as seen in photos shared on Instagram.

Rooftop Terrace

The tasteful pad comes with a large rooftop terrace perfect for soaking up the sun. Thylane periodically snaps selfies from the picturesque perch, which features wooden floors and cozy patio furniture, as seen below.

Since celebrity homes are usually all about the grand panoramic views, the Vogue model's trendy apartment ticks all the right boxes in this category as well. Its massive windows offer a splendid vista of Parisian townhouses that feature shuttered windows, with Tylane often posing on the window sill for artistic snaps.

