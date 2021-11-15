10 Million Approve Of Ariana Grande's Stringy Braless Top

Ariana Grande didn't just impress the odd fan as she stunned in a web-effect and stringy green top, complete with matching arm sleeves this month. The "thank u, next" singer and REM Beauty founder caught herself over 10 million likes for an Instagram share showing off her killer look, one seeing the top comment read: "Holy mackerel!"

Grande, this month also launching her cosmetics brand, posed lying on the floor on November 4, showing an unusual ensemble, plus her trademark good looks. Check it out below.