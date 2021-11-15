10 Million Approve Of Ariana Grande's Stringy Braless Top

Ariana Grande didn't just impress the odd fan as she stunned in a web-effect and stringy green top, complete with matching arm sleeves this month. The "thank u, next" singer and REM Beauty founder caught herself over 10 million likes for an Instagram share showing off her killer look, one seeing the top comment read: "Holy mackerel!"

Grande, this month also launching her cosmetics brand, posed lying on the floor on November 4, showing an unusual ensemble, plus her trademark good looks. Check it out below.

Stuns For 10 Million+ Likes

Scroll for the photo. It comes as makeup mogul Kim Kardashian makes headlines for raving over Grande's new range - in itself, possibly awkward since Kim is rumored to be dating 28-year-old Ariana's ex, Pete Davidson.

Ariana's photo showed her casually strewn across a studio floor and highlighting her pint-sized frame - with a little curve - as she wore RUi's green tank top with a single arm sleeve, one that comes with a bodysuit and was previously worn by teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo.

See The Photo Below!

The stringy, webby, and very cut-out number, also donned by "Prisoner" hit-maker Dua Lipa for her recent Rolling Stone cover, came with metallic stud detailing across the chest, torso, and sleeves. Ariana wore a discreet necklace and tiny hoop earrings as she posed with her long hair down, also rocking minimal makeup and a nude lip.

Grande, once the most-followed woman on Instagram and recently losing her crown to makeup queen Kylie Jenner, now has 10.7 million+ likes - and counting - left. More after the snap.

Launching REM Beauty

Speaking about her upcoming brand, the Givenchy face took to REM's website, writing:

“It means so much to me to be able to create a product line for absolutely everybody and anybody who wants to wear it and feel incredible." She added:

“Makeup is so personal and to have the opportunity to help people feel even more beautiful than they already are in their own skin, and also to just provide tools that support and encourage people in their creativity and self-expression is a gift that I’ll never take for granted.”

Over 1 Million Subscribed

REM Beauty hasn't yet launched, but the brand's Instagram already boasts 1.1 million followers. The move from entertainer to beauty founder will see Grande join a slew of celebrities doing similar, from FENTY CEO Rihanna and Kardashian-Jenner duo Kim K and Kylie Jenner, to actress Millie Bobby Brown and reality star Savannah Chrisley.

Also branching into beauty have been "Bad Romance" singer Lady Gaga, pop face Halsey, "Rare" hit-maker Selena Gomez, plus MTV alum Kristin Cavallari. For more from Ariana, check out her Instagram.

