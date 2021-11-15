Inside LeBron James' Historic $36.8 Million Beverly Hills Home

Now the domain of NBA royalty, LeBron James' stunning Beverly Hills mansion is steeped in Hollywood history. Located in the prestigious Post Office district, the iconic residence was once owned by Tinseltown royalty, with legendary actress Katharine Hepburn calling it home during the height of her career.

King James acquired the 2.5-acre estate in September 2020, splashing $36.8 million for the lavish multi-structure compound -- a 6 percent discount from the $39 million asking price.

Boasting a $500 million net worth, the 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers small forward owns two other properties in L.A.'s star-studded Brentwood neighborhood: a $21 million 9,350-square-foot mansion he bought in 2015 and an imposing 15,846-square-feet baller-style mansion he forked $23 million for in 2017.

Details below.