WWE News: Finn Balor, From Bullet Club To Balor Club

These days under the moniker of Finn Balor, Devitt is a global star in the WWE. However, it seemed like he was always destined for superstardom in the wrestling business. After being trained by NWA UK Hammerlock, Balor under his real name of Fergal Devitt debuted for the same promotion in 2000 as an eighteen-year-old kid. He also had a hand in training fellow future WWE superstar Becky Lynch.. Balor went from young rookie to hottest sensation in the business within a short period of a few years. His quickly rising success can be attributed to his amazing work rate inside the squared circle.