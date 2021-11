In the past months, rumors have been swirling non-stop around Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons. After taking most of the blame for their failure to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, there were speculations that Simmons and the Sixers would be heading into an inevitable divorce.

Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster in the 2021-22 NBA season, but he's one of the players that is highly expected to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.