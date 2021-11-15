NBA Rumors: Suns Could Help Nets & Pelicans Facilitate Kyrie Irving Blockbuster Trade

After struggling earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Phoenix Suns are finally playing like a legitimate title contender in the league. As of now, the Suns are on a seven-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with an 8-3 record. If they become consistent with their performance until the end of the regular season, the Suns may no longer see the need to make major moves before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

However, the Suns aren't expected to sit quietly if they are presented with an opportunity to improve their depth.