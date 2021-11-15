NBA Rumors: Suns Could Help Nets & Pelicans Facilitate Kyrie Irving Blockbuster Trade

Basketball
After struggling earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Phoenix Suns are finally playing like a legitimate title contender in the league. As of now, the Suns are on a seven-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with an 8-3 record. If they become consistent with their performance until the end of the regular season, the Suns may no longer see the need to make major moves before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

However, the Suns aren't expected to sit quietly if they are presented with an opportunity to improve their depth.

Kyrie Irving Sweepstakes

In a recent article, Collin Helwig of Fansided's Valley of the Suns suggested ways on how the Suns could get themselves involved in the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes. The Brooklyn Nets are yet to make Irving officially available on the trading block but with his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, there's a growing belief around the league that he would be dealt before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

One of the most intriguing trade ideas in his list is the Irving-centered three-team deal involving the Suns, Nets, and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster

In the proposed trade scenario, the Suns would receive Jaxson Hayes and Tomas Satoransky, the Pelicans would get Irving, and the Nets would land Jonas Valanciunas, Dario Saric, and Chandler Hutchinson. The Suns won't definitely think twice before helping the Nets and the Pelicans facilitate the blockbuster trade.

Aside from unloading an injured Saric and the $17.7 million left on his contract, the Suns would also be acquiring a young and promising big man in Hayes and a veteran point guard in Satoransky.

Pelicans Get A Superstar Point Guard

Despite the drama that he's currently involved in, Irving would still be an incredible addition to the Pelicans. He would be a massive upgrade over Devonte' Graham at the starting point guard position, giving the Pelicans a floor-general with championship experience.

His potential arrival in New Orleans is expected to significantly improve their performance on the offensive end of the floor. In Irving, the Pelicans would be getting a prolific scorer, a great playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. Last season, he averaged 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Worth Exploring For The Nets?

If Irving's situation starts to become a major distraction for the team, there's indeed a huge possibility for the Nets to explore moving him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. However, it remains a big question mark if Helwig's proposed three-team blockbuster would entice the Nets to make a deal.

Valanciunas may be establishing an impressive performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, but the Nets are already loaded in the frontcourt with former All-Stars like Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Paul Millsap manning the center position, together with young big man Nix Claxton.

