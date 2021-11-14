WWE News: Drew McIntyre From Chosen To Champion

Drew Galloway burst onto the wrestling scene in 2003, wrestling mostly on the Scottish and British independent wrestling scene. He would go on to win the British Championship Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship twice in his early career. Even having a memorable feud with Sheamus O’ Shaunessy, before they both broke into the WWE. He would later move onto the Irish independent scene and capture the IWW International Heavyweight title as well. He would also go on to win the Insane Championship Wrestling, becoming the company’s inaugural titleholder. In late 2007 Galloway was signed by World Wrestling Entertainment.