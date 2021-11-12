NFL Rumors: Eagles Would 'Love' To Get Russell Wilson

The NFL is a quarterback's league now more than ever.

And Russell Wilson is one of the best there is. He's a leader, a dual-threat that can turn a broken play into a huge gain, and a bonafide winner.

That's why former Philadelphia Eagles president Joe Banner regrets not taking him in the 2012 Draft:

“I’m not even there anymore and when I see [Wilson] play, I have a reaction,” Banner said on the latest episode of Takeoff with John Clark. “How close that was and, frankly, how big of a mistake we made in trying to kind of finesse waiting. Maybe that makes sense if you’re picking a linebacker or something. But you’re picking a guy you think could be your quarterback for the next decade. To start to worry about picking him at 55 vs. 65 or 70 was really a big mistake on our part. I’m glad we were proven right in the evaluation because we spent a lot of time on it and just got too cute with ourselves when it came time to actually make the pick.”

The One Who Got Away

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Russell_Wilson_(cropped).jpg

The Eagles wanted to get Wilson with the 88th pick but the Seattle Seahawks lured him away at 75th. Then, they settled for Nick Foles in the fourth round and the rest is history.

But, according to Banner, the Eagles could still look to right their wrong and make a run at Wilson in the offseason if he becomes available:

“No doubt that rings in their minds,” Banner said. “No doubt they think back about that moment and wonder how different things would be. And no doubt in my mind that the idea of acquiring him would be something they’d be really excited about if it was a real possibility.”

Could Wilson Leave Seattle?

Shutterstock | 82759

Not so long ago, there was a lot of speculation about Wilson's future with the Seahawks.

Wilson called out the team for their inability to protect him and for not getting him as involved in the gameplan as other top-tier QBs:

“I’m frustrated at getting hit too much. I’m frustrated with that. At the end of the day, man, you want to win, you know," Wilson told ProFootballTalk in the offseason.

Oddsmakers even predicted that Wilson would play for the Bears or Dolphins this season before both parties shut down the narrative.

However, the Eagles are far behind the Rams and Cardinals in their division and could look to hit the drawing board and rebuild while they still can.

Uncertain About Jalen Hurts

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:03_Jan_2021_-_Eagles_WashingtonFootball0114_(50808325376).jpg

The Eagles aren't that sure about Jalen Hurts as their guy for the future and they have 10 picks in the upcoming Draft, including two first-rounders.

Should Wilson become available, the Eagles would have enough assets to try and pull off a trade for him.

If that's not the case, the Eagles are still looking at their options. In fact, the rumor is that they could use those two first-round picks to trade up and land a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Scouting Top-Tier QB Prospects

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kenny_Pickett_vs._Clemson_(cropped_1).jpg

Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman was in attendance at Heinz Field to watch the duel between Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and UNC's Sam Howell.

Pickett was fairly impressive on his team's 30-23 overtime win, throwing for 346 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception in 25 completions.

Both young QBs are expected to be taken in the first round and it seems like, should the Eagles decide to go that way, they couldn't go wrong with either of them. For now, it's just a rumor.

