NFL Rumors: Eagles Would 'Love' To Get Russell Wilson

The NFL is a quarterback's league now more than ever.

And Russell Wilson is one of the best there is. He's a leader, a dual-threat that can turn a broken play into a huge gain, and a bonafide winner.

That's why former Philadelphia Eagles president Joe Banner regrets not taking him in the 2012 Draft:

“I’m not even there anymore and when I see [Wilson] play, I have a reaction,” Banner said on the latest episode of Takeoff with John Clark. “How close that was and, frankly, how big of a mistake we made in trying to kind of finesse waiting. Maybe that makes sense if you’re picking a linebacker or something. But you’re picking a guy you think could be your quarterback for the next decade. To start to worry about picking him at 55 vs. 65 or 70 was really a big mistake on our part. I’m glad we were proven right in the evaluation because we spent a lot of time on it and just got too cute with ourselves when it came time to actually make the pick.”