NFL Rumors: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Taking A Different Approach After Worst Game Of The Season

Following a tough, disappointing year, the Dallas Cowboys got off to an incredible start of the season.

They were a missed call away from knocking down the Super Bowl champions in Week 1 and then won six straight games before suffering a major setback.

Mike McCarthy's team never had an answer for the Denver Broncos and lost 30-16 at home in a game in which they trailed by 30 points entering the fourth quarter.

Now, some people are worried that could be a bit of a reality check for America's Team.