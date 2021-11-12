Emily Ratajkowski Explains Pete Davidson's Appeal To Women Amid Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

Emily Ratajkowski has figured out why women are so irresistibly attracted to Pete Davidson.

Ever since his whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande back in 2018, the internet has been wondering how the SNL comic is able to captivate so many famous gorgeous ladies that people feel are "out of his league."

The 27-year-old comedian has dated some of the most beautiful A-list women over the past three years, including Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor. Even Kaley Cuoco was recently linked to The King of Staten Island star, although the jury is still out on that one.

Now that Kim Kardashian is rumored to have joined the list, those questions have resurfaced. But Ratajkowski knows the answer.

In a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the supermodel broke down all of the qualities that make Davidson a great catch. Read on to find out what she about Davidson, who was a separate guest on the show.

'He's Great'

Emily Ratajkowski | Instagram

Although Davidson has, in the words of The Huffington Post, somewhat of an "aimless basement dweller" reputation, with people tending to view him as the embodiment of his airhead SNL character Chad, there are plenty of reasons why women go crazy over The Suicide Squad actor, according to Ratajkowski.

"I think he's great," said the 30-year-old model and entrepreneur, before weighing into Davidson's seemingly magnetic appeal.

“Pete — he’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive,” she continued, noting that "only other men" question his appeal.

"Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’” she said, following up with the perfect answer to that question.

Boyfriend Material

Shutterstock | 673594

The Inamorata Woman owner, who is married to independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, went on to say that Davidson possesses many of the qualities women look for in a partner.

"He seems super charming," Ratajkowski told Meyers. "He's vulnerable. He's lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!"

The Vogue and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model also pointed out that the SNL star has a "good relationship with his mom."

"We love it. It's hard to find them," she concluded of his many qualities.

'A Professional'

Emily Ratajkowski | Instagram

Ratajkowski, who recently teamed up with Davidson for a Moose Knuckles modeling campaign, also dished on what it was like working with the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum.

"He's a professional. First of all, you should know that about Pete," she told Meyers. “As a model, I was impressed.”

Watch their Moose Knuckles campaign video below.

'Hard On Himself'

While Ratajkowski was admittedly swayed by Davidson's proficiency during the shoot, it seems he had a different opinion about his performance, with Meyers noting the actor was “pretty hard on himself” when the photos from the campaign came out.

Many appear to share Davidson's opinion and don't quite see him as a model. The heavily-tattooed actor himself has said he looked like a "crack baby" in one of his standup routines, with people online seemingly questioning his attractiveness, per UpWorthy.

"The future generations of sociologists and psychologists will write about how Pete Davidson was able to consistently date women way out of his league," one person wrote on Twitter.

"Pete Davidson pulling all these hot women just goes to show how far being funny will get you," tweeted another person.

Hopeless Romantic

Shutterstock | 3459434

According to BuzzFeed, people were even questioning why Kardashian would be interested in Davidson as soon as romantic rumors about the two started swirling after she hosted SNL last month.

However, writer Kristen Mulrooney stuck up for the comic in a tweet that was later reshared on Instagram by the account TalkThirtyToMe, the news outlet is reporting.

"I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality," read her post, with Davidson's ex Beckinsale hitting the like button in confirmation.

Now that Davidson and Kardashian are "casually dating," per CBS, it's not hard to see why Ratajkowski -- who is friends with the SKIMS owner -- has such a high opinion of him.

Davidson himself offered a little insight into what he's like as a partner in a 2019 interview with Paper.

"My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess," he said. "I try and go as above and beyond as possible because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."

