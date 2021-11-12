Emily Ratajkowski Explains Pete Davidson's Appeal To Women Amid Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

Emily Ratajkowski has figured out why women are so irresistibly attracted to Pete Davidson.

Ever since his whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande back in 2018, the internet has been wondering how the SNL comic is able to captivate so many famous gorgeous ladies that people feel are "out of his league."

The 27-year-old comedian has dated some of the most beautiful A-list women over the past three years, including Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor. Even Kaley Cuoco was recently linked to The King of Staten Island star, although the jury is still out on that one.

Now that Kim Kardashian is rumored to have joined the list, those questions have resurfaced. But Ratajkowski knows the answer.

In a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the supermodel broke down all of the qualities that make Davidson a great catch. Read on to find out what she about Davidson, who was a separate guest on the show.