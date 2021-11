The Las Vegas Raiders are going to have a memorable season but not for the best reasons.

Head Coach Jon Gruden was involved in a scandal over leaked emails containing homophobic, misogynistic, and racist slurs; so they had to let him go.

Then, two of their 2020 NFL Draft picks made the news for their reckless behavior.

Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal car crash and Damon Arnette was recorded waiving guns and making threats, so they immediately cut ties with both youngsters.