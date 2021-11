Squid Game directory Dong-hyuk Hwang spoke out about on-screen firearm safety amid the Alec Baldwin shooting scandal that happened on the set of Rust.

Hwang is currently making rounds in Hollywood to promote his hit series.

When asked about his opinion on the tragedy that happened on the set of Alec Baldwin's film, he noted that there's a big difference in the gun policies of Korea and the US.

Scroll down to see what Hwang had to say.