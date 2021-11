Even if they haven't played yet, the Green Bay Packers are the biggest losers in the NFL this week.

Even though they were the frontrunners to sign Odell Beckham Jr., they couldn't get the job done and the superstar wide receiver signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Once again, the team failed to lure a top-tier free agent to bolster their chances of making it to the Super Bowl again. The worst part about it is that OBJ was theirs to lose.