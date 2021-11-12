Wrestling News: The Downfall of Bray Wyatt And What's Next For The Fiend

Windham Rotunda's time under the World Wrestling Entertainment umbrella was a mixed bag with many ups and downs. He experienced multiple championship victories but it took a gimmick change to get him there. Debuting under the original NXT game show format as Husky Harris did the son of Mike Rotunda and grandson of Blackjack Mulligan no favors, and as a third-generation superstar, he was clearly destined for much more. No pun intended but Wyatt became a cult favorite with fans in the WWE, so where or when did it all go wrong. How was a guy with so much potential misused time and time again?