Wrestling News: The Downfall of Bray Wyatt And What's Next For The Fiend

On July 31st, 2021, Rotunda was released by the WWE, after 12 long years with the promotion. There were rumors of it being an attitude problem, but the real reason for his release is widely unknown to everyone but himself and the people around him. There has been tons of buzz around Rotunda and where his next move will be. A lot of speculation is coming out that he will sign with AEW, where his longtime friend, Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) was signed before his unfortunate and untimely passing. Whatever the case may be, whoever signs Rotunda, is sure to have a ready-made star on their hands, as he is fantastic in the ring and on the mic.