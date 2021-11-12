'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Miniskirt

Thylane Blondeau is proving that a miniskirt never fails. The 20-year-old French model, who has been carrying around her world's "most beautiful" status since childhood, is now fronting luxury Italian brand Miu Miu, with photos on her Instagram shouting out the sister label to Prada.

Thylane, also cherry-picked by high-end brand Fendi for its Fall 2021 #Peekaboo bag campaign, updated her Instagram with a #miumiu, showing off her model legs and rocking a fun, printed, and thigh-grazing miniskirt. Check it out below.