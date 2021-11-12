'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Miniskirt

Thylane Blondeau is proving that a miniskirt never fails. The 20-year-old French model, who has been carrying around her world's "most beautiful" status since childhood, is now fronting luxury Italian brand Miu Miu, with photos on her Instagram shouting out the sister label to Prada.

Thylane, also cherry-picked by high-end brand Fendi for its Fall 2021 #Peekaboo bag campaign, updated her Instagram with a #miumiu, showing off her model legs and rocking a fun, printed, and thigh-grazing miniskirt. Check it out below.

Repping Miu Miu In Her Miniskirt

Scroll for the photos. Blondeau, who juggles modeling with her own No Smile clothing brand, had posed indoors, in profile, and folding a leg slightly. Shot amid an ordinary white wall, the Aix-en-Provence native stunned while in a star-print and black miniskirt highlighting her toned legs, also sporting a long-sleeved white sweater, plus a striped blue Miu Miu bag strung across her shoulder.

All bee-stung pout and with her blonde hair down and wavy, the Cacharel spokesperson included a second shot - this one was dedicated to a summery Miu Miu bag.

See The Photos Below

The Paris-based sensation, who has disabled numbers of likes to her comments, took to her caption, writing: "Summer essentials," also shouting out Miu Miu via a hashtag. Quick to follow were promo photos for the star's No Smile clothing line - while her first Heaven's May range didn't seem to take off, round 2 appears to be doing nicely as pandemic shoppers eye her matching sweats and baseball caps.

In fact, Thylane named her brand after her signature poker face. See the reveal after the snaps.

Naming Her No Smile Brand

Addressing her army of social media followers as she announced her new brand, Blondeau wrote: “I’ve created no smile few months ago and I was looking for the perfect name for the brand , and as you know I never smile !!! A lot of people always ask , are you sad ? Why u are you never smiling , you look sad ?!? Smile makes me weak makes me feel like I like you ! !”

More snaps below.

Gaining Brand Deals

Thylane currently fronts Cacharel fragrances, Etam lingerie, plus Miu Miu and Fendi, this minus her new jewelry gig with APM Monaco. Strutting the runway for Etam this fall as she rocked feathery undies and highlighted her killer abs, Thylane gushed over the opportunity, writing:

"Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun . Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever grateful. Thank u everyone for ur sweet messages."

For more from Thylane, check out her Instagram.

