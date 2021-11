The Philadelphia Eagles have been wildly inconsistent throughout the season.

You never know what version of them you'll get week in and week out, and some believe that QB Jalen Hurts should be blamed for that.

The second-year pro has been unimpressive thus far and has failed to take a leap forward. And, even though Nick Sirianni's playcalling hasn't put him in a position to succeed either, there are serious doubts within the Eagles organization about his potential as a franchise quarterback.