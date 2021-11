The Las Vegas Raiders have had to endure several tough situations throughout the NFL season.

Following Jon Gruden's firing over his controversial racist and homophobic leaked emails, Henry Ruggs' involvement in a fatal car crash left the team - and the league - in shambles.

The Raiders had no choice but to immediately cut ties with the Alabama product, who was recently released on bail as he awaits trial.

And, according to a recent report, his legal situation isn't likely to end well.