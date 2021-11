Following the worst season of his NFL career, Ezekiel Elliott looks back to his former self again.

The Ohio State product has been a crucial part of the Dallas Cowboys' offense, rushing 128 times for 622 yards and 5 touchdowns and adding 23 receptions for 153 yards and another score.

So, even if he's split running back duties with Tony Pollard for most of the season, it was still a big concern to see him leave Sunday's game against the Broncos with an apparent knee injury.